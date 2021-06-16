Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 11,223 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.57. The stock had a trading volume of 33,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,539. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

