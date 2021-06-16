Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $467.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.46 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

