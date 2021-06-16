Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Position Increased by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,136 shares during the quarter. Grubhub accounts for 4.2% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 2.03% of Grubhub worth $113,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the first quarter worth $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.87. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

