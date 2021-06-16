Gulden One Day Volume Tops $378,258.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $13.86 million and $378,258.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00440752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 546,936,506 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.