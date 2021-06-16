GYEN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.60 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.29 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00143981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00178667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.31 or 0.00940861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,078.47 or 1.00371983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002953 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

