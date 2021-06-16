H.B. Fuller (FUL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FUL opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $70.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

