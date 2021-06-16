H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. 1,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.01. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

