Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129,056 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.06% of Haemonetics worth $59,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock worth $1,052,153 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.46. 447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.