Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

