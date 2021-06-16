Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HRBR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 98,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Harbor Diversified has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires flight equipment for the purpose of leasing; and provides flight equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

