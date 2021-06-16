Harvard Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 559,270 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,318 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 63,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,276.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,558 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,811 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 704,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $166,186,000 after purchasing an additional 100,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

MSFT stock opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $191.46 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.