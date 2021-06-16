Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,255,314 shares of company stock worth $290,431,502 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.94. 175,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,503,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.