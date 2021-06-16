Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. First Command Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.47. 274,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.30 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $316.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

