Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Down 0.7%

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.90). 35,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 252,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 161 ($2.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.06. The firm has a market cap of £469.47 million and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

In other news, insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70). Also, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.