Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 125.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

American Express stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,650. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

