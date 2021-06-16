Haverford Trust Co. Buys 2,520 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after buying an additional 1,940,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

FIS traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $145.68. 7,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,410. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

