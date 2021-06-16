Haverford Trust Co. Has $1.43 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

WFC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. 369,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,048,045. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

