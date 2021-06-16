Haverford Trust Co. Has $9.33 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.78. 451,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,471,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $237.35 and a twelve month high of $344.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.