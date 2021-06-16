Haverford Trust Co. Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 592.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,920 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.03. 8,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.71. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.