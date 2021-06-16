Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,156. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

