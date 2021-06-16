Haverford Trust Co. Sells 13,836 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 186,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943,138. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

