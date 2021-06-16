Haverford Trust Co. Sells 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,521.85. 11,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,537.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,363.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.