HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 49,361 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4,218.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.3% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.66. 804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.21. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $245.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.