HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 82 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,395.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,499. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,081.54 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,451.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.