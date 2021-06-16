HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 86,690 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 12.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.18% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $63,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,714,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.33. 21,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.