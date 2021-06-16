HCR Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,429,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. 73,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,321. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

