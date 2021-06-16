HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. AutoNation comprises approximately 1.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of AutoNation worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.71. 10,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.