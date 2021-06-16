HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $140.67. 5,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $97.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

