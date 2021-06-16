HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.37. The stock had a trading volume of 843,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,392,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $467.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

