HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 143,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in The Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 30.0% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.65. 28,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $173.16 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.28.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.