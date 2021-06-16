HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.85 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.