HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,280. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.15.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

