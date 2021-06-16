HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939,480. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

