HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 164,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,615. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

