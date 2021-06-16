HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of United States Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA USO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. 384,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.