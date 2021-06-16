HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,306 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after acquiring an additional 676,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 308,272 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after buying an additional 149,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,282,000.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.65. 1,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,145. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26.

