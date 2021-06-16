HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,482 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $82.25. 58,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,632. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

