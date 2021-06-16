HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 609 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.98. 63,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $186.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

