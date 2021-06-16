HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,635. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $296.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

