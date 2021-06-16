HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,925. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.74.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

