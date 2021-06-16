HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,853 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $161.08. 9,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

