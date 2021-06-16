HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 2,722 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 690,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

CVX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 500,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.50. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

