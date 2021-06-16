Head-To-Head Analysis: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) & Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Kazia Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $2.36 billion 4.36 $238.62 million $10.77 16.82 Kazia Therapeutics $710,000.00 192.06 -$8.37 million ($1.30) -8.09

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kazia Therapeutics. Kazia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Kazia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals 21.27% 22.95% 12.51% Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Kazia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1 1 15 0 2.82 Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $193.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Kazia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.60%. Given Kazia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kazia Therapeutics is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Kazia Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy patients seven years of age and older; Sunosi for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease; Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia; and Zepzelca for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer. The company also offers Xywav, an oxybate product candidate, to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; JZP-324, a low sodium oxybate formulation with the potential to provide a clinically meaningful option for narcolepsy patients; JZP-385, a T-type calcium channel modulator, for the treatment of essential tremor; JZP-458, a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase, for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen in the treatment of pediatric and adult patients; and JZP-150 for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Pfenex, Inc.; XL-protein GmbH; and Redx Pharma plc . The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has collaboration agreements with St Jude Childrens Hospital; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre; and University of Newcastle. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to investigate the use of Kazia's investigational new drug, paxalisib, in primary central nervous system lymphoma; and Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. for the activation of paxalisib and VAL-083. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

