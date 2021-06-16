Head to Head Comparison: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) versus TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and TrueCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.61 -$13.14 million ($0.23) -11.30 TrueCar $278.68 million 1.87 $76.54 million ($0.19) -27.74

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alithya Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -5.99% -15.25% -7.11% TrueCar 29.72% -2.40% -1.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alithya Group and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 TrueCar 0 3 5 0 2.63

Alithya Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.24, indicating a potential upside of 24.52%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $6.11, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Alithya Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than TrueCar.

Risk and Volatility

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TrueCar beats Alithya Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

