Head to Head Comparison: Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) versus Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84%

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Golden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Golden Minerals $5.64 million 20.16 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -10.00

Corvus Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corvus Gold and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Corvus Gold currently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 221.92%. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 85.71%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Summary

Corvus Gold beats Golden Minerals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

