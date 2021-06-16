Head to Head Comparison: Emerald (NYSE:EEX) versus Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

65.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.62% -0.32% Emerald -194.09% -1.51% -0.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and Emerald’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 7.99 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -52.75 Emerald $127.40 million 3.11 -$633.60 million N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 3 12 0 2.80 Emerald 0 2 0 0 2.00

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $43.07, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%. Emerald has a consensus price target of $3.97, suggesting a potential downside of 27.82%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Emerald.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Emerald on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. The company also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruises, buses, and car rental services. It offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. The company also provides its corporate clients with business visits, incentive trips, meetings and conferences, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. It offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.