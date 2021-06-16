Head-To-Head Contrast: TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) & PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TAAT Global Alternatives and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A PennantPark Floating Rate Capital $95.49 million 5.29 $18.41 million $1.12 11.64

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 79.52% 8.39% 3.56%

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

