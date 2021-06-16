Headinvest LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.7% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

INTU stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $471.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,451. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $478.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.38. The company has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

