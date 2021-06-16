Headinvest LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after acquiring an additional 192,978 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 93,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 690,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after buying an additional 172,750 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 189,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,254,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.