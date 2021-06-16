Headinvest LLC Purchases 1,680 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.49. 77,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,839. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.